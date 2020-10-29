Flagship Pioneering debuts new company - Senda Biosciences

Flagship Pioneering has announced the unveiling of Senda Biosciences, a therapeutics platform company leveraging insights into the molecular connections between humans and co-evolved non-human species.
Senda is pioneering a new research discipline it calls Intersystems Biology, and it will create novel treatments for human disease. Senda combines multiple research efforts in Intersystems Biology originated by Flagship Labs across several predecessor companies, and has been capitalized with $88 million to date.
Intersystems Biology focuses on how molecular connections between botanical, bacterial, and human cells – co-evolved over millennia - define health and disease. It builds on a decade of advances in research on the microbiome, “omics,” and big data, and moves beyond traditional taxonomic descriptions to delineate interspecies interactions using new techniques in machine learning and computational biology. Senda’s discovery platform has generated unique, actionable insights into the trillions of interspecies molecular connections in the human body, and it harnesses the power of this “pharmacy within us” with novel pharmacological approaches. The platform will enable the creation of entirely new categories of medicines, with applications in a wide variety of therapeutic areas.
