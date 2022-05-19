Flagship Pioneering unveils new company - Sonata Therapeutics

Massachusetts, USA-based biotech incubator Flagship Pioneering announced the unveiling of a new company – Sonata Therapeutics – to develop novel medicines for a wide range of serious diseases based on understanding and re-engineering the cellular microenvironment.

Despite the recognized importance of the microenvironment to biology and disease, the networks of its inputs, constituents, and targets have never been fully characterized or understood. Sonata’s product-platform creates drugs based on a systematic, comprehensive characterization of the microenvironment in diseases with high unmet medical need.

Through its pioneering science, Sonata identifies new targets for therapeutics that induce the release of a programmed diversity of signals that drive curative microenvironments. Sonata uses a combination of proprietary pharmacologic and genetic perturbations, high-throughput and co-culture assays, phenotypic analyses, and machine learning, to enable target discovery.