Fluidigm and DVS Sciences announce merger worth $207.5 million

US-based microfluidic systems developer Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DVS Sciences, which makes bioanalytical solutions, in a bid to create a single-cell ‘technology powerhouse’.

The acquisition consideration of approximately $207.5 million consists of a combination of Fluidigm common stock and cash. Fluidigm expects to fund the cash portion of the acquisition consideration primarily using proceeds from a proposed convertible notes offering. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is currently expected to close in February, when DVS would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fluidigm.