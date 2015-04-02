Friday 9 January 2026

Flurry of biotech M&A bodes well for PharmaCyte, says analyst

Biotechnology
2 April 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing on the small cap and microcap sectors, has issued a new article on PharmaCyte Biotech (OTC: PMCB), a publicly-traded, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing and preparing treatments for cancer and diabetes.

In the article, analyst Rob Goldman outlines the impact the current M&A environment and the company's standing.

"The market is in the midst of a flurry of biotech M&A and PharmaCyte Biotech may be sitting in the catbird seat as an unusually attractive potential target. After all, major pharmaceutical companies are in panic mode. They are staring in the face of patent expirations on key products representing hundreds of millions or billions in revenue on one side, and competition for their big sellers from peers and upstarts in mid-late stage clinical trials on the other side. To fend off these attacks, management teams have entered into a quasi-arms race in their quest to rapidly add companies via acquisition that complement their current therapeutic categories. For example, Teva Pharmaceutical is buying Auspex Pharmaceutical for more than $3 billion, which represents a 50% premium to the previous day's close for a non-revenue generating company with products in a series of clinical trials."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze