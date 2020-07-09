Sunday 11 January 2026

Foghorn Therapeutics signs first commercial deal

Biotechnology
9 July 2020
US cancer-focused biotech start-up Foghorn Therapeutics, formed in 2016, has announced it first major collaboration, signing a deal with US giant pharma Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

The collaboration will apply Foghorn’s proprietary Gene Traffic Control product platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics against a transcription factor target believed to be relevant to a broad range of cancer patients.

The target is one of Foghorn’s growing number of programs emerging from the company’s product platform focused on chromatin dysregulation. The chromatin system regulates which genes a cell expresses and when it expresses them. Dysregulation of the chromatin system is implicated in up to half of all cancers.

