Following recent string of failures in Parkinson's, hopes now on prasinezumab

22 February 2021
The Parkinson’s disease (PD) pipeline has been hit significantly with a string of failures among its most anticipated mid-stage pipeline candidates.

This news presents a challenge for similar disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) undergoing development, such as Roche’s (ROG: SIX) prasinezumab. It also amplifies that a major unmet need remains in bringing DMTs and neuroprotective agents to this market, which is currently dominated by symptomatic treatments, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

Roche is developing prasinezumab with Ireland-based biotech Prothena (Nasdaq: PRTA), which earned a $60 million clinical milestone payment upon first patient dosed in this study, and is eligible to receive additional payments of up to $380 million.

