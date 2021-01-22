For first time, biologic shown to block coronavirus infection

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has released positive results from a test of its monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab, in preventing people from contracting COVID-19.
In the Phase III BLAZE-2 study, the biologic was shown to significantly reduce the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19, for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
While bamlanivimab has already been authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, the trial raises the prospect that Lilly’s investigational antibody could have a wider application in stopping infections.
