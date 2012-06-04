Forest acquires rights to Nabriva antibacterial and option to buy firm

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) says it has entered into an agreement with Austrian biotech firm Nabriva Therapeutics for the development of Nabriva’s lead product candidate, the novel antibacterial agent BC-3781.
Under the terms of the deal, Forest will provide Nabriva with $25 million, and fund and conduct, in collaboration with Nabriva, certain development activities related to BC-3781 over the next 12 months.
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