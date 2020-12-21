Multiple deals keep GlaxoSmithKline busy in December

UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has inked two early pipeline deals in neurology and immunology, boosting its investment in genetically validated treatments.

The firm has developed an investment strategy which is focused on pioneering early-stage research from biotech firms using genetic validation, an approach led by chief scientific officer Hal Barron.

Since the model was adopted in 2018, 70% of research targets are of this kind.