France Biotech initiative to foster Franco-American connections

France Biotech, an association of entrepreneurs in the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of its website dedicated to the first annual French Life Sciences Days, which will be held in New York on June 25 and 26. To date, over 50 US investors are registered to attend the event.

This website will showcase French Life Sciences Days, and will provide background information on the partners and 19 companies joining the event. Video interviews with the chief executives and partners, as well as fact sheets will be available. This platform will allow the partners and companies to highlight their areas of expertise and will provide important insights to site visitors, including members of the North American financial community.



“France Biotech is providing the French-American life sciences ecosystem with a tool to reinforce the dialogue and links between publicly-traded French life sciences companies and members of the US financial community in advance of the first annual “French Life Sciences Days.” This first annual will welcome the most renowned North American investment funds specializing in the life sciences over two days. The strong interest in the event shows a tremendous interest in our industry in the USA,” stated Pierre-Olivier Goineau, president of France Biotech.

French Life Sciences Days