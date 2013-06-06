France Biotech reports on dynamism of nation's life sciences industry

France Biotech, the association of French entrepreneurs in the Life Sciences, published the 11th edition of its annual study, titled Panorama of the Life Sciences Industry, which reports on the international and domestic industry trends in 2012/2013. This year, 186 French companies took part in the study.

This study underlines the dynamism and wealth of our industry, which affects a number of sectors, ranging from medical devices and therapeutics to green and industrial biotechnology (such as biofuels and biomaterials). With less R&D investment than the pharmaceutical industry, this sector is able to bring more products into clinical phase trials. The fact that the industry achieved a level of maturity in 2011 was confirmed in 2012 by the continuation of external growth and consolidation activities by French companies. The young companies represent the growth potential for the industry of tomorrow. It is time for our government and industry leaders to put the necessary resources behind this process.

Strong growth in venture capital



Venture capital, which the report says remains “THE” principal source of financing for the life sciences industry, showed strong growth following a slow year in 2011, while this sector continues to lead Europe in terms of support from the stock market, with eight initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2012 and three already in 2013. Each Small and Mid-Size Enterprise (PME) in this industry is an Intermediate-Sized Enterprise (ETI) in strength and could be a market leader of tomorrow.” France Biotech will remain vigilant in the face of future reforms and will continue to encourage the government to reconsider its position on recent reforms,” claims Andre Choulika, president of France Biotech.