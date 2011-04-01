France Biotech showcases a dynamic industry sector at BioVision

Biotech (the French association of life science companies) has presented the results of its “Life Science Panorama 2010″ survey at BioVision in Lyons. The survey describes the main trends for 2009/2010 in the life science industry in France and internationally. Over 263 companies responded to the survey this year - an exceptional high participation rate - and 211 were included in the analysis.

France Biotech chairman Andre Choulika commented: “The study shows that the life science industry in France has never been as lively - partly as a result of support from the French government. The first-rate development projects being pursued by French companies mean that the sector’s future is promising. Nevertheless, France Biotech has warned the government about the negative impact of some of the reforms set out in the 2011 Budget Bill - in particular, the progressive eradication of the Young Innovative Company (YIC) fiscal status. This move will threaten the survival of many of our companies. France Biotech will continue to lobby the government to backtrack on these recent legislative changes.”

Second generation of biotechs