France's Sanofi-Aventis said to be in talks to acquire troubled US biotech Genzyme

Speculation abounded since mid-day (US time) last Friday that French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has made approaches to acquire US biotechnology firm Genzyme, which has suffered in recent times due to problems at its manufacturing facilities, leading to severe shortages of its two top selling drugs - Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection for Gaucher's disease) and Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta, for Fabry disease) - and consequent sales/earnings slumps, as well as a sharp drop in its share price.

Rumors started earlier this month, when Sanofi-Aventis was said to be eyeing up a US bid in the $20 billion range, the company having previously made clear that it was not after a mega-merger.