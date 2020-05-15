French furor over vaccine that doesn't exist

Paris-based Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has been forced to walk back claims that the USA would be entitled to the largest order of its investigational COVID-19 vaccine, should it be successfully developed.
French President Emmanuel Macron echoed an angry reaction in the country, even while the vaccine remains in early phases of development.
Chief executive Paul Hudson had reportedly told Bloomberg that the US would be entitled to a greater share of the first orders, given that the country had “invested in taking the risk,” in developing the vaccine.
