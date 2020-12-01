French microbiome company takes total Series B financing to $29.5 million

MaaT Pharma has secured an additional 7.35 million euros ($8.7 million) in an extension of its Series B financing, bringing the total raised in this round to 25.35 million euros.

The new capital from the PSIM Fund managed by Bpifrance on behalf of the French State, with participation from SkyViews Life Science and Celeste Management, underscores the potential of MaaT Pharma’s microbiome restoration biotherapeutics platform and the progress the company has made towards developing drugs that harness the rich diversity of the gut microbiome to improve overall survival in blood cancers and Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).

"A testament to the relevance of our innovative full-ecosystem microbiome therapy approach"In February, the company announced the initial closing of an 18 million euros Series B financing round, led by US investor SymBiosis, with support from Seventure Partners, Crédit Mutuel Innovation, and Biocodex.