French start-up Advicenne looks forward to first product launch

Parisian biotech Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) has provided a business update, highlighting a recent positive scientific opinion for lead medicine ADV7103 (potassium citrate/potassium hydrogen carbonate) in Europe.
Advicenne is developing the candidate for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare genetic disorder that affects the ability of the kidneys to remove acid from the blood.
The firm, which recently appointed former Biocon Biologics executive Peter Meeus as chief executive, expects to receive European marketing authorization for the drug soon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze