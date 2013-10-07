Fujifilm opens new manufacturing facility in Teeside

Japan-based Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has opened its new mammalian cell culture cGMP manufacturing facility in Billingham, Teesside, UK.
The new facility, which has been built and commissioned in under 15 months ( The Pharma Letter April 22), is the first of its kind in the UK, being purpose-built to utilize primarily single-use technologies for both upstream and downstream operations.
It has initially been commissioned with 200L and 1000L bioreactors, with a 2000L bioreactor already planned for 2014. The facility has been designed for rapid further expansion to meet customer demand. The company is already working on its first customer project for the facility.
