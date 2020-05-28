Fujifilm to trial its liposome drug candidate in combo with Keytruda

Japan’s Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) has signed a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD International GmbH, a unit of US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), for a clinical trial evaluating a combination therapy with the latter’s blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Fujifilm's drug candidate FF-10832, a liposome drug candidate.

The liposome formulation is designed to utilize drug delivery system (DDS) technology to deliver drugs to affected sites.

Based on this accord, Fujifilm plans to initiate a US clinical trial in the fiscal year 2020 ending March 2021. The goal of the study will be to confirm the combination tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary estimates of clinical activity of FF-10832 with Keytruda in selected tumor types.