Full approval brings earlier treatment with Enhertu to the USA

The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) has been approved in the USA, for the treatment of certain adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), the therapy has been granted approval for people who have already received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen.

The decision was based on positive results from the Phase III DESTINY-Breast03 trial, which showed Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72%, compared with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine).