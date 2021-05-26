Full results presented on PharmaMar's Aplidin in COVID-19 requiring hospitalization

Spanish biopharma PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) has announced the final results of its APLICOV-PC trial with Aplidin (plitidepsin) for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, which met the primary safety endpoint and showed clinical efficacy.

In view of the start of the Phase III NEPTUNO trial, the company has decided to share this data, which demonstrates the therapeutic potential of this drug with the entire scientific and medical communities, along with patients.

"With the opening of recruitment for the NEPTUNO trial and a head-to-head comparator group, we will be able to know more precisely what the clinical role and efficacy of plitidepsin in COVID-19 is"The APLICOV-PC study evaluated three cohorts of hospitalized patients with mild, moderate or severe disease, with three different dose levels of plitidepsin (1.5mg - 2.0mg - 2.5mg), administered on three consecutive days.