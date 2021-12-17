Funding for new international research center to drive future stem cell-derived medicines

A grant from the Novo Nordisk Foundation of up to 300 million euros ($339 million) now enables the establishment of a major international research center focused on stem cell medicine.

The center will be a collaboration between the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Australia, and Leiden University Medical Center, The Netherlands. The partnership between these three world-leading research institutions will pave the way for future stem cell-based treatments.

Stem cell medicine is delivering hope for new treatments across many currently untreatable diseases.