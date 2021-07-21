Further call for Gilead to put 'lives before profits' on AmBisome access

The international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) says that trial results in HIV-related cryptococcal meningitis with a Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) drug further compel the company to improve access.

Preliminary AMBITION trial results suggest the potential to simplify and shorten treatment by using a single dose of liposomal amphotericin B (L-AmB), a drug marketed by Gilead as AmBisome, in combination with existing oral therapy.

Gilead is the world’s key supplier of quality-assured L-AmB, and MSF wants the firm to immediately ensure an adequate global supply and expand the access price to all low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).