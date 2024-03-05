Further calls for NICE flexibility after ‘flawed’ Enhertu refusal

A pair of big pharma companies have become the latest drugmakers to take aim at the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales.
On the day that French firm Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) lashed out over the NICE’s refusal to recommend its rare disease drug Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa), Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have launched a broadside of their own.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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