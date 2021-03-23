Further vindication for Novartis in radioligand space

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced a positive result of its Phase III study with the radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

The VISION study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard of care alone.

"We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible"Both primary endpoints of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival were met, helping to move closer the ambition of becoming the targeted treatment for at least 80% of patients with advanced prostate cancer.