Fusion announces AstraZeneca radiopharmaceuticals deal

Canadian company Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: FUSN) has announced a collaboration with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The collaboration leverages Fusion’s targeted alpha therapies (TATs) platform and expertise in radiopharmaceuticals with AstraZeneca’s leading portfolio of antibodies and cancer therapeutics, including DNA damage response inhibitors (DDRis).

"It is evidence of the growing interest in the use of molecularly-targeted radiation as a next-generation cancer therapy"Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will discover, develop and commercialize new TATs, which will utilize Fusion’s fast-clear linker technology platform with antibodies in AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.