Galapagos in deal with Biogen Idec for scleroderma research

Belgian biotech firm Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) says that a subsidiary has signed a three-year collaboration agreement with US biotech Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) focused on the identification and validation of novel targets in scleroderma.

Galapagos’ service division BioFocus will use its SilenceSelect platform and unique human skin models to deliver new assays and identify disease-modifying targets in scleroderma to Biogen Idec. Under the terms of the accord, BioFocus will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, FTE funding, and will be eligible to receive success payments for target discovery milestones to be delivered by BioFocus and development milestones achieved by Biogen Idec. The total value of this collaboration to BioFocus could reach $31 million.