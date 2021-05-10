Sunday 11 January 2026

Galapagos refocuses pipeline

Biotechnology
10 May 2021
Belgium-based biotech Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) has announced operational highlights and plans for refocussing of its clinical pipeline, along with its first-quarter 2021 financial results.

Onno van de Stolpe, chief executive of Galapagos, commented: “These last months, we completed a review of our portfolio and development plans with the goal to select a more risk-balanced pipeline. We decided to retain our focus on novel targets to address unmet medical needs in inflammation, fibrosis, and kidney diseases. We also remain fully committed to the launch of Jyseleca in Europe. Moving forward with confidence, we decided to:

  • Refocus our clinical pipeline by critically examining its risk profile and breadth;
  • Cut significant cost in the organization to support this re-sized pipeline development;
  • Task our business development team to identify and execute on a transformative opportunity.

