Galecto adds experienced names to board

Privately-held Galecto has added some boardroom experience in the shape of Amit Munshi, the chief executive of Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA), and David Shapiro, the former chief medical officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ICPT).
Mr Munshi becomes the chairman, taking over from Magnus Persson, who will continue to be available to Galecto as an adviser and a board observer, while Dr Shapiro joins the board.
"Their experience will prove invaluable as Galecto continues to pursue its ambitious targets"Galecto is a biotech company incorporated in the USA with operating headquarters in Denmark, with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2.
