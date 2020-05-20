Sunday 11 January 2026

Galecto adds experienced names to board

20 May 2020
Privately-held Galecto has added some boardroom experience in the shape of Amit Munshi, the chief executive of Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA), and David Shapiro, the former chief medical officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ICPT).

Mr Munshi becomes the chairman, taking over from Magnus Persson, who will continue to be available to Galecto as an adviser and a board observer, while Dr Shapiro joins the board.

"Their experience will prove invaluable as Galecto continues to pursue its ambitious targets"Galecto is a biotech company incorporated in the USA with operating headquarters in Denmark, with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2.

