Gamifant backed for approval in China as treatment of primary HLH

25 February 2022
Rare diseases specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) has recommended approval of Gamifant (emapalumab) to the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA).

The indication is for treatment of adult and pediatric (newborn and older) patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) with refractory, recurrent or progressive disease or intolerance to conventional HLH therapy.

Primary HLH is an ultra-rare, life-threatening, hyperinflammatory disorder, characterized by uncontrolled activation of the immune system. Morbidity and mortality are high due to lack of detection and non-specific symptoms, but if diagnosed early and appropriately treated, the inflammation and damage can be reduced. Gamifant represents a treatment option for patients with progressive disease through a targeted mode of action.

