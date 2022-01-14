Gelesis Holdings starts life after Capstar SPAC deal

The PureTech Health (Nasdaq: PRTC) founded entity Gelesis has announced the completion of its business combination with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CPSR).
Known as Gelesis Holdings, the combined entity will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the ticker symbol GLS, with $105 million in proceeds from the merger going towards the US launch of the weight-loss medication Plenity.
"The closing of this transaction allows us to accelerate our efforts to bring forward this innovative and FDA-cleared solution to help people achieve their weight goals"This product is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller portions so they can eat less and lose weight, while enjoying foods as part of a reduced calorie diet. It is taken orally as three capsules with 16 ounces of water twice a day, 20 minutes before lunch and dinner.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze