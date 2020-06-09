Gene therapies the next frontier for orphan diseases: a Colombian perspective

The recognition of the existence of certain orphan or rare diseases has been a step forward for many patients around the world, though to what extent they feel acknowledged and supported can depend on where they live.

Globally, the number of patients affected has been estimated at 300 million and the number of diseases recorded has exceeded 7,000, though in Colombia, for example, 2,198 are recognised in legislation, reports The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.

These figures were released for Rare Disease Day, which was initially born as a European proposal and has spread to the entire planet, to raise awareness and advance actions for patients.