Gene therapies the next frontier for orphan diseases: a Colombian perspective

The recognition of the existence of certain orphan or rare diseases has been a step forward for many patients around the world, though to what extent they feel acknowledged and supported can depend on where they live.
Globally, the number of patients affected has been estimated at 300 million and the number of diseases recorded has exceeded 7,000, though in Colombia, for example, 2,198 are recognised in legislation, reports The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.
These figures were released for Rare Disease Day, which was initially born as a European proposal and has spread to the entire planet, to raise awareness and advance actions for patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze