Gene therapy seems to work too well

Parisian biotech GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT) saw its stock drop 10% in value on Wednesday, after the gene therapist announced more confusing results from its Phase III program.

The company is focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders.

In the REFLECT trial, GenSight has been studying lead candidate lenadogene nolparvovec, a gene therapy for the rare eye disorder Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), an inherited form of vision loss.