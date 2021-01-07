Gene therapy specialist takes aim at Duchenne muscular dystrophy

In a wide-ranging clinical update, East Coast, USA-based gene therapy firm Regenxbio (Nasdaq: RGNX) announced that its pivotal trial program for RGX-314 in wet AMD is now active.

The firm also announced a new program, RGX-202, a novel, potentially best-in-class, one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Wet AMD