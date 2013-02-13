Genentech enters $111 million drug discovery pact with RQx Pharma

California, USA-based privately-held RQx Pharmaceuticals said yesterday that it has entered into a drug discovery collaboration with Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) biotech subsidiary Genentech for the discovery and development of novel drug compounds for an undisclosed target.
Under the terms of the agreement, RQx will receive an up-front payment and is eligible to receive R&D milestone payments totaling $111 million. In addition, RQx is eligible to receive royalties on sales of products resulting from the collaboration.
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