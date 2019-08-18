Generex acquires further 38% of subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix

Canada-headquartered Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB: GNBT) saw its shares rise 3.9% to $2.13 by mid-morning today, after it said that it has acquired an additional 38% of Olaregen Therapeutix for a total Generex ownership of approximately 99% after the share exchange at $2.50 a share for GNBT stock, in a cashless transaction.
Olaregen Therapeutix is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that fill unmet needs in the current wound care market. Generex aims to provide advanced healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.
Joseph Moscato, Generex president and chief executive, stated: “We are thrilled to acquire an additional 38% of Olaregen as we launch ExcellagenÒ into the marketplace. Today’s buyout of the Olaregen shareholders was unexpected and we are very happy that those shareholders believe enough in the Generex strategy that they exchanged their private shares for Generex public shares further demonstrating to us and our shareholders the value we are creating.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze