Generics and biopharma poised for growth in Asia, says Frost & Sullivan

The global recession of 2009 left a deep impact on the health care industry in the USA and Europe. Asia Pacific countries a suffered similar crisis, but recovered significantly faster than their western counterparts, notes a new report from Frost & Sullivan.
Mergers and acquisitions have been the recurring theme for big pharma as they actively explore opportunities to acquire smaller biotechnology and generic companies to bolster their pipeline and expand their product portfolio.
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