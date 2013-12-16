Genesis 2013: Biotech urged to consider NHS partnering and venture capital

The UK’s brightest bioscience companies met in London for the One Nucleus Genesis 2013 conference on Thursday.

The day opened with a recorded video message from Mayor of London Boris Johnson telling delegates that London was the “perfect enclave” to create the largest life sciences cluster in Europe, if not the world. Harriet Fear, chief executive of hosts One Nucleus, told delegates in her welcome speech that the event was aimed to maximize the UK’s “global competitiveness.” Although she admitted “it continues to be a really tough environment,” she hailed the developments in the UK’s bioscience industry, such as the building of the Francis Crick Institute for medical research, UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) recent commitment to the UK, and the UK Dementia Consortium announced on Wednesday.

“The NHS is changing”