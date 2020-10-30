Genmab and ADC agree new camidanlumab tesirine deal

Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) have amended the terms of their agreement for the Swiss company’s continued development and commercialization of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami).

The firms first entered into a collaboration and license agreement in June 2013 for the development of Cami, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) which combines Genmab’s HuMax-TAC antibody targeting CD25 with ADC Therapeutics’ highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine warhead technology.

"The US commercial organization, including a hematology sales force, will position us strongly"Under the terms of the 2013 agreement, the parties were to determine the path forward for continued development and commercialization of Cami on completion of a Phase Ia/b trial. ADC Therapeutics previously announced that Cami achieved an overall response rate of 86.5%, including a complete response rate of 48.6%, in Hodgkin lymphoma patients in this trial who had received a median of five prior lines of therapy.