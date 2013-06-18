Genmab and ADC Thera link for antibody drug conjugate combining HuMax-TAC and PBD warhead

Denmark’s Genmab (OMX: GEN) and Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics have entered an agreement to develop a new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product combining Genmab’s HuMax-TAC antibody and ADC’s PBD-based warhead and linker technology. The companies have been conducting in vitro and in vivo studies since 2012 to investigate different warhead and linker combinations with HuMax-TAC, and now have the product ready for pre-IND preclinical development. The product will be developed for multiple cancer indications.

Genmab and ADC will each initially have an equal share in the product. In the first instance, ADC will lead and fund preclinical development. Prior to the submission of an application to conduct clinical studies in patients (IND filing), Genmab may elect to retain equal ownership of the product. Genmab will not incur any development costs prior to the IND filing decision and will maintain a minimum 25% ownership stake in the product as it moves into clinical development. No other financial terms were disclosed.