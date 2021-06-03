Genmab and Bolt Biotherapeutics ink oncology R&D pact

Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) and USA-based Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT) have entered into an oncology research and development collaboration.
Together, the companies will evaluate Genmab antibodies and bispecific antibody engineering technologies in combination with Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) technology platform, with the goal of discovering and developing next-generation, immune-stimulatory, antibody-based conjugate therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.
This research collaboration will evaluate multiple bispecific ISAC concepts to identify up to three clinical candidates for development. Genmab will fund the research, along with the pre-clinical and clinical development of these candidates through clinical proof of concept.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze