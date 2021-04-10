Genmab and Seagen's BLA for tisotumab vedotin accepted for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin, that was submitted to the agency by Danish biotech firm Genmab (OMX: GEN) and US firm Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) in February this year.
This BLA requests FDA approval of tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set a target action date of October 10, 2021.
The drug has been described as a “Trojan horse” because its ability to sneak inside cancer cells. Binding to tissue factor draws the drug inside cancer cells, where it can kill them from within.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze