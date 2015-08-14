Genmab in multi-dollar deal with Novo Nordisk for DuoBody technology

Shares of Denmark’s Genmab (OMX: GEN) rose nearly 3% to 643.00 Danish kroner in early afternoon trading after it announced a potential mega-million deal for its DuoBody technology, even though the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Genmab’s 2015 financial guidance.

Biotech firm Genmab has entered an agreement to grant Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) commercial licenses to use the DuoBody technology platform to create and develop bispecific antibody candidates for two therapeutic programs. The bispecific antibodies will target a disease area outside of cancer therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genmab will receive an upfront payment of $2 million from Novo Nordisk. After an initial period of exclusivity for the two target combinations, Novo Nordisk has an option to maintain exclusivity or take the licenses forward on a non-exclusive basis.