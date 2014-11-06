Thursday 8 January 2026

Genmab reports nine month interim results, including $31 million revenue increase on 2013

Biotechnology
6 November 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Danish biotech company Genmab has reported its nine-month interim results, including an increase in revenue of 187 million Danish kroner ($31 million). Its revenue increase to 635 million kroner was mainly driven by higher revenue related to the daratumumab collaboration with US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen. This was partly offset by lower milestones and royalties related to a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

Operating income for the period was 204 million kroner, compared to 16 million kroner in the first nine months of 2013, an increase of 188 million kroner which was driven by increased revenue.

Jan van de Winkel, chief executive  of Genmab, said: “The third quarter was solid from both a financial and clinical development perspective.  Operating income increased through significant revenue growth combined with our disciplined financial management which kept our operating expenses flat year over year. The daratumumab program is making excellent progress with two Phase III studies recruiting patients and two others which will start recruiting patients over the next few months.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze