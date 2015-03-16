Friday 9 January 2026

Genmab will not exercise co-development right for HuMax-TAC-ADC

Biotechnology
16 March 2015

Danish drugmaker Genmab (OMX: GEN) has chosen not to exercise the co-development right for HuMax-TAC-ADC under its 2013 agreement with Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics an oncology drug development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates.

However, Genmab will retain 25% of the rights to the product. Under the terms of the companies’ agreement, Genmab had a 50% ownership stake with an option to maintain equal ownership of HuMax-TAC-ADC prior to the submission of an Investigational New Drug application and fund half of the development costs. Genmab has decided not to maintain its co-development right for HuMax-TAC-ADC, and ADC Therapeutics has indicated it intends to file an IND for HuMax-TAC-ADC in the first half of 2015.

“While we have decided not to fund co-development of HuMax-TAC-ADC with ADC Therapeutics, we are pleased to still have 25% of the rights to the product, which has potential to become a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate therapeutic in certain hematological cancer indications,” said Jan van de Winkel, chief executive of Genmab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze