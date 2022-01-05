Monday 12 January 2026

Genocea inks R&D collaboration with Janssen

Biotechnology
5 January 2022
genocea_big

USA-based Genocea Biosciences (Nasdaq: GNCA) has entered into an R&D collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to explore the immunogenicity of neoantigens and the role and impact of Inhibigens in the context of vaccine therapies for cancer.

The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Genocea’s shares were down 2.6% at $1.13 pre-market today.

Under the collaboration, Genocea will use its clinically validated ATLAS platform to characterize Janssen-identified antigens as well as assess approaches that could mitigate the impact of Inhibigens. Genocea will receive a technology access fee and full R&D funding for its work under the collaboration. The agreement includes an option for Janssen to negotiate a future strategic partnership to develop non-personalized vaccine products using Genocea’s ATLAS platform and expertise on Inhibigens.

