Genzyme's MS drug Lemtrada approved in Europe

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and its USA-based biotech subsidiary Genzyme revealed this morning (September 17) that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for their multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada (alemtuzumab).
This follows the recent EC approval of MS drug Aubagio (teriflunomide; The Pharma Letter September 2). The company intends to begin launching both products in the European Union soon. Lemtrada is still under review by the Food and Drug Administration in the USA, with a decision expected late this year.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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