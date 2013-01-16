German biotech sector remains positive but expectations lower than before

Despite having lower expectations for the future, the German biotechnology sector regards its current situation as better than last year. German companies’ willingness to invest is increasingly significantly.
However, companies are planning lower investments in human resources than they did last year. The sector regards the political parameters for biotechnology companies as worse than in early 2012. These were the findings of a survey by the biotechnology industry association, BIO Deutschland, in cooperation with the sector magazine transkript, which was presented at a press conference in Berlin yesterday.
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