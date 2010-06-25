German drug price curbs will hamper orphan drug development, says BIO Deutschland

The lower house of the German parliament has now passed a law curbing the cost of branded drugs (The Pharma Letters April 6 and March 22). Pharma groups will henceforth be obliged to give state health insurers a 16% discount on new drugs - up from 6% - while the government also intends to impose a freeze on prices.

These measures will apply from August 1, 2010 until the end of 2013 and will save the state health insurers 1.15 billion euros a year. They are crucial to stemming the burgeoning cost of drugs and keeping the insurance system's finances on an even keel, says the government.