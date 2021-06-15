Sunday 11 January 2026

German lawmakers seek to ease reimbursement for advanced therapies

Biotechnology
15 June 2021
Advanced therapy trade group The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) has highlighted the passage of a new piece of legislation designed to accelerate patient access in Germany.

The legislation will reduce the so-called "NUB gap,” facilitating more NUB inquiries - a key part of the German reimbursement system for certain treatments.

The legislation now goes to the Bundesrat, which represents the governments of the federal German states, and could be voted on by the end of June, becoming law in August at the earliest.

