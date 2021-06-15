German lawmakers seek to ease reimbursement for advanced therapies

Advanced therapy trade group The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) has highlighted the passage of a new piece of legislation designed to accelerate patient access in Germany.
The legislation will reduce the so-called "NUB gap,” facilitating more NUB inquiries - a key part of the German reimbursement system for certain treatments.
The legislation now goes to the Bundesrat, which represents the governments of the federal German states, and could be voted on by the end of June, becoming law in August at the earliest.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze