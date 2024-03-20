Thursday 18 June 2026

German Merck to invest over 300 million euros in South Korea production site

Biotechnology
20 March 2024
merck_kgaa_hq_large

German pharma and life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today revealed it plans to invests more than 300 million euros ($32.7 million) into a new Bioprocessing Production Center in Daejeon, South Korea.

The company said the new site is the largest investment by Merck's Life Science business sector in Asia-Pacific to date and demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its capacities in the fast-growing region. Merck expects the investment to create approximately 300 additional jobs by the end of 2028.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi pumps another billion into French biomanufacturing
14 May 2024
Biotechnology
Merck KGaA to provide extensive biotech support to GenScript in China
19 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
German Merck shares leap despite first quarter 2024 decline
15 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA in collaboration for better vaccines in developing countries
28 June 2016


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Biotechnology

Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze