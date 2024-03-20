German Merck to invest over 300 million euros in South Korea production site

German pharma and life sciences major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today revealed it plans to invests more than 300 million euros ($32.7 million) into a new Bioprocessing Production Center in Daejeon, South Korea.

The company said the new site is the largest investment by Merck's Life Science business sector in Asia-Pacific to date and demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its capacities in the fast-growing region. Merck expects the investment to create approximately 300 additional jobs by the end of 2028.